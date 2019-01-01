QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.66 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
246.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
67.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
New World Department Store China Ltd owns and operates department stores and shopping malls in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates through two segments namely Department stores and other retail-related businesses and Property Investment business. The company generates maximum revenue from the Department store segment. Revenue is primarily generated in Mainland China and all significant operating assets of the group are in Mainland China.

New World Department Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New World Department (NWRLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New World Department (OTCPK: NWRLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New World Department's (NWRLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New World Department.

Q

What is the target price for New World Department (NWRLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New World Department

Q

Current Stock Price for New World Department (NWRLY)?

A

The stock price for New World Department (OTCPK: NWRLY) is $3.66 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:13:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New World Department (NWRLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on April 9, 2015.

Q

When is New World Department (OTCPK:NWRLY) reporting earnings?

A

New World Department does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New World Department (NWRLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New World Department.

Q

What sector and industry does New World Department (NWRLY) operate in?

A

New World Department is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.