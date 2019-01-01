QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.37 - 1.37
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.62
Mkt Cap
157.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.37
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
115.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Century Resources Ltd is an Australian-based mineral exploration and development company. Its assets include the Century Mine project. The company's geographical segment includes Australia and the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Century Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Century Resources (NWNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Century Resources (OTCPK: NWNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Century Resources's (NWNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Century Resources.

Q

What is the target price for New Century Resources (NWNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Century Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for New Century Resources (NWNNF)?

A

The stock price for New Century Resources (OTCPK: NWNNF) is $1.37 last updated Today at 3:13:44 PM.

Q

Does New Century Resources (NWNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Century Resources.

Q

When is New Century Resources (OTCPK:NWNNF) reporting earnings?

A

New Century Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Century Resources (NWNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Century Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does New Century Resources (NWNNF) operate in?

A

New Century Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.