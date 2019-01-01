QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.22/2.55%
52 Wk
8.54 - 11.21
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
23.76
Shares
133.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Netcare Ltd operates a network of hospitals primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. Its network also includes primary care clinics, retail pharmacies, renal dialysis facilities, 911 sites, and training colleges. The firm operates in two segments: South Africa and United Kingdom. The firm's South Africa business includes operations in hospital and emergency services and primary care. The South Africa segment contributes a slight majority of the firm's revenue. Within this segment, virtually all revenue comes from the hospital and emergency services business. Netcare's United Kingdom business, BMI Healthcare, operates private acute care hospitals.

Netcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netcare (NWKHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netcare (OTCPK: NWKHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Netcare's (NWKHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Netcare.

Q

What is the target price for Netcare (NWKHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Netcare (OTCPK: NWKHY) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWKHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Netcare (NWKHY)?

A

The stock price for Netcare (OTCPK: NWKHY) is $8.54 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:11:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Netcare (NWKHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 30, 2013.

Q

When is Netcare (OTCPK:NWKHY) reporting earnings?

A

Netcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Netcare (NWKHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Netcare (NWKHY) operate in?

A

Netcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.