Netcare Ltd operates a network of hospitals primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. Its network also includes primary care clinics, retail pharmacies, renal dialysis facilities, 911 sites, and training colleges. The firm operates in two segments: South Africa and United Kingdom. The firm's South Africa business includes operations in hospital and emergency services and primary care. The South Africa segment contributes a slight majority of the firm's revenue. Within this segment, virtually all revenue comes from the hospital and emergency services business. Netcare's United Kingdom business, BMI Healthcare, operates private acute care hospitals.