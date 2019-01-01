QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
52.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Handa Mining Corp is a junior mineral exploration company based in Canada. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of prospective precious, base metal, and other mineral exploration projects across the globe. The company owns an interest in the Nababeep Copper Oxide Project; Tailings Dam Project; and Mejillones Phosphate Project, located next to the deepwater port of Mejillones, Chile..

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Handa Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Handa Mining (NWHAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Handa Mining (OTCGM: NWHAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Handa Mining's (NWHAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Handa Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Handa Mining (NWHAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Handa Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Handa Mining (NWHAF)?

A

The stock price for Handa Mining (OTCGM: NWHAF) is $0.0239 last updated Wed May 26 2021 15:41:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Handa Mining (NWHAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Handa Mining.

Q

When is Handa Mining (OTCGM:NWHAF) reporting earnings?

A

Handa Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Handa Mining (NWHAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Handa Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Handa Mining (NWHAF) operate in?

A

Handa Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.