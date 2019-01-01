QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets. It focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe. The group operates into two segments namely Betting establishments and Betting platform software and services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elys Game Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Elys Game Technology (NWGIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elys Game Technology (OTC: NWGIW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elys Game Technology's (NWGIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elys Game Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Elys Game Technology (NWGIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elys Game Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Elys Game Technology (NWGIW)?

A

The stock price for Elys Game Technology (OTC: NWGIW) is $1 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:38:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elys Game Technology (NWGIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elys Game Technology.

Q

When is Elys Game Technology (OTC:NWGIW) reporting earnings?

A

Elys Game Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elys Game Technology (NWGIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elys Game Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Elys Game Technology (NWGIW) operate in?

A

Elys Game Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTC.