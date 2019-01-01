Norwegian Finans Holding ASA operates as a bank through its subsidiary. Its principal activity is to sell simple, standardized deposit and lending products through the web. It offers products and services such as consumer loans, deposit accounts, credit cards, online banking, and payment services through the internet. It addition it also provides a combined credit card and reward card in cooperation with the airline Norwegian, as well as engages in sales financing of airline tickets. The group primarily operates in the Nordic region.