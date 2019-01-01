National Westminster Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and commercial and corporate customers. The operation of the group is broken down into various segments such as Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Capital Resolution. The company offers current and savings accounts; investments; loans, overdrafts facilities, credit and debit cards; home, life, and car insurance products and other financing services. Geographically, it operates in UK, USA, and Europe region and it derives revenue from the source of fees, commission, interest, and dividend.