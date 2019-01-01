QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
National Westminster Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and commercial and corporate customers. The operation of the group is broken down into various segments such as Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Capital Resolution. The company offers current and savings accounts; investments; loans, overdrafts facilities, credit and debit cards; home, life, and car insurance products and other financing services. Geographically, it operates in UK, USA, and Europe region and it derives revenue from the source of fees, commission, interest, and dividend.

National Westminster Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Westminster Bank (NWEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Westminster Bank (OTCEM: NWEAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Westminster Bank's (NWEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Westminster Bank.

Q

What is the target price for National Westminster Bank (NWEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Westminster Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for National Westminster Bank (NWEAF)?

A

The stock price for National Westminster Bank (OTCEM: NWEAF) is $2.2133 last updated Mon Mar 22 2021 15:09:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Westminster Bank (NWEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Westminster Bank.

Q

When is National Westminster Bank (OTCEM:NWEAF) reporting earnings?

A

National Westminster Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Westminster Bank (NWEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Westminster Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does National Westminster Bank (NWEAF) operate in?

A

National Westminster Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.