Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
9.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.88
EPS
0
Shares
151.1M
Outstanding
Capella Minerals Ltd formerly known as New Dimension Resources Ltd is a Canadian gold and copper exploration and development company. Its portfolio includes three high-grade gold projects in Canada namely Domain, Manitoba and Savant Lake, NW Ontario and Sweden (Southern Gold Line), and two high-grade copper projects located in the past-producing Lokken and Kjoli mining districts of central Norway.

Analyst Ratings

Capella Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Capella Minerals (NWDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capella Minerals (OTCPK: NWDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capella Minerals's (NWDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capella Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Capella Minerals (NWDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capella Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Capella Minerals (NWDMF)?

A

The stock price for Capella Minerals (OTCPK: NWDMF) is $0.065 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:09:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capella Minerals (NWDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capella Minerals.

Q

When is Capella Minerals (OTCPK:NWDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Capella Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capella Minerals (NWDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capella Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Capella Minerals (NWDMF) operate in?

A

Capella Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.