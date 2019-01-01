QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Newborn Town Inc is a mobile app developer and mobile advertising platform services provider based on AI technologies. The company operates through two segments namely, Mobile advertising platform and related business, and Proprietary applications traffic monetization business. It generates revenue from the traffic monetization of its self-developed mobile apps and the provision of mobile advertising services to advertisers as an ad agency through its proprietary advertising platform.

Newborn Town Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newborn Town (NWBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newborn Town (OTCPK: NWBTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Newborn Town's (NWBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newborn Town.

Q

What is the target price for Newborn Town (NWBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newborn Town

Q

Current Stock Price for Newborn Town (NWBTF)?

A

The stock price for Newborn Town (OTCPK: NWBTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Newborn Town (NWBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newborn Town.

Q

When is Newborn Town (OTCPK:NWBTF) reporting earnings?

A

Newborn Town does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newborn Town (NWBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newborn Town.

Q

What sector and industry does Newborn Town (NWBTF) operate in?

A

Newborn Town is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.