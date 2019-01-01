QQQ
Range
2.3 - 2.33
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.26 - 10.15
Mkt Cap
164.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.3
P/E
1.66
Shares
70.6M
Outstanding
Novacyt SA is engaged in developing and selling diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. Its diagnostic products are used in LBC, oncology, microbiology, hematology, and serology testing. The company operates its business through the following business segments. Primerdesign is the designer, manufacturer, and marketer of molecular 'real-time' qPCR testing devices and reagents in the areas of infectious diseases based in Southampton, UK: Lab21 Product segment is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of a large range of protein-based infectious disease IVD products; IT-IS International segment develops PCR devices for the life sciences and food testing industry and Corporate segment.

Novacyt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novacyt (NVYTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novacyt (OTCPK: NVYTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Novacyt's (NVYTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novacyt.

Q

What is the target price for Novacyt (NVYTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novacyt

Q

Current Stock Price for Novacyt (NVYTF)?

A

The stock price for Novacyt (OTCPK: NVYTF) is $2.331 last updated Today at 2:47:01 PM.

Q

Does Novacyt (NVYTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novacyt.

Q

When is Novacyt (OTCPK:NVYTF) reporting earnings?

A

Novacyt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novacyt (NVYTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novacyt.

Q

What sector and industry does Novacyt (NVYTF) operate in?

A

Novacyt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.