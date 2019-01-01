|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Novacyt (OTCPK: NVYTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Novacyt.
There is no analysis for Novacyt
The stock price for Novacyt (OTCPK: NVYTF) is $2.331 last updated Today at 2:47:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Novacyt.
Novacyt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Novacyt.
Novacyt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.