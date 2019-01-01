Novacyt SA is engaged in developing and selling diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. Its diagnostic products are used in LBC, oncology, microbiology, hematology, and serology testing. The company operates its business through the following business segments. Primerdesign is the designer, manufacturer, and marketer of molecular 'real-time' qPCR testing devices and reagents in the areas of infectious diseases based in Southampton, UK: Lab21 Product segment is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of a large range of protein-based infectious disease IVD products; IT-IS International segment develops PCR devices for the life sciences and food testing industry and Corporate segment.