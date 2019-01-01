QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Analyst Ratings

Navitas Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navitas Semiconductor (NVTSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTSW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Navitas Semiconductor's (NVTSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Navitas Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Navitas Semiconductor (NVTSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Navitas Semiconductor

Q

Current Stock Price for Navitas Semiconductor (NVTSW)?

A

The stock price for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTSW) is $2.4 last updated Today at 8:14:37 PM.

Q

Does Navitas Semiconductor (NVTSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Navitas Semiconductor.

Q

When is Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTSW) reporting earnings?

A

Navitas Semiconductor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Navitas Semiconductor (NVTSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navitas Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Navitas Semiconductor (NVTSW) operate in?

A

Navitas Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.