Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Russia. The company organises itself into three segments: stevedoring and additional port services, Fleet services, and Other. Stevedoring and additional services, which contributes the majority of revenue, receives and transports cargo by pipeline, train, and truck; assembles shiploads; and transfers cargo to ships. Fleet services includes towing services, firefighting services, waste collection, and ship-fuelling services.