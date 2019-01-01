QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in properties located in Australia, Canada, and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Millennium Property, Blue Spec; Paleo-Placer; Comet Well, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novo Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novo Resources (NVOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novo Resources (OTC: NVOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novo Resources's (NVOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Novo Resources (NVOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Novo Resources (NVOOF)?

A

The stock price for Novo Resources (OTC: NVOOF) is $0.26 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:03:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Novo Resources (NVOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novo Resources.

Q

When is Novo Resources (OTC:NVOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Novo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novo Resources (NVOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Novo Resources (NVOOF) operate in?

A

Novo Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.