Range
0.08 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/51.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
202.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Novint Technologies Inc is engaged in the development and sale of 3D haptics products and equipment. The company's focus is in the consumer interactive computer gaming market, but it also does project work in other areas. Its operations are based in New Mexico with sales of its haptics products primarily to consumers through retail outlets.

Novint Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novint Technologies (NVNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novint Technologies (OTCPK: NVNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novint Technologies's (NVNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novint Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Novint Technologies (NVNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novint Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Novint Technologies (NVNT)?

A

The stock price for Novint Technologies (OTCPK: NVNT) is $0.0823 last updated Today at 7:24:48 PM.

Q

Does Novint Technologies (NVNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novint Technologies.

Q

When is Novint Technologies (OTCPK:NVNT) reporting earnings?

A

Novint Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novint Technologies (NVNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novint Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Novint Technologies (NVNT) operate in?

A

Novint Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.