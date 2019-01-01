QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 9
Mkt Cap
88.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
210.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Noble Vici Group Inc is a technology company. The company is engaged in IoT (internet of things), Big Data, Blockchain, and E-commerce business. Its geographical segments are China, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Other countries in the Asia Pacific, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Singapore.

Noble Vici Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noble Vici Group (NVGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noble Vici Group (OTCPK: NVGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Noble Vici Group's (NVGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noble Vici Group.

Q

What is the target price for Noble Vici Group (NVGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noble Vici Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Noble Vici Group (NVGI)?

A

The stock price for Noble Vici Group (OTCPK: NVGI) is $0.42 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:03:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Noble Vici Group (NVGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble Vici Group.

Q

When is Noble Vici Group (OTCPK:NVGI) reporting earnings?

A

Noble Vici Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noble Vici Group (NVGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noble Vici Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Noble Vici Group (NVGI) operate in?

A

Noble Vici Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.