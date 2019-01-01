QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
65.9M
Outstanding
Nevada Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. The corporation also holds a manganese project in Minnesota, USA.

Nevada Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Silver (NVDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Silver (OTCQB: NVDSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nevada Silver's (NVDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Silver (NVDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Silver (NVDSF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Silver (OTCQB: NVDSF) is $0.267085 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nevada Silver (NVDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Silver.

Q

When is Nevada Silver (OTCQB:NVDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Silver (NVDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Silver (NVDSF) operate in?

A

Nevada Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.