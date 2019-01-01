QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nu-World Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in importing, manufacturing, assembling, marketing, and distributing branded consumer goods including consumer electronics, high-technology, small electrical appliances, white goods, liquor, and furniture. It also manufactures kitchenware and Telefunken. The company operates its business in geographic segments that include South Africa, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. The South African segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Nu-World Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nu-World Hldgs (NUWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nu-World Hldgs (OTCEM: NUWHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nu-World Hldgs's (NUWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nu-World Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Nu-World Hldgs (NUWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nu-World Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Nu-World Hldgs (NUWHF)?

A

The stock price for Nu-World Hldgs (OTCEM: NUWHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nu-World Hldgs (NUWHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nu-World Hldgs.

Q

When is Nu-World Hldgs (OTCEM:NUWHF) reporting earnings?

A

Nu-World Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nu-World Hldgs (NUWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nu-World Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Nu-World Hldgs (NUWHF) operate in?

A

Nu-World Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.