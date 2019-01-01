Nu-World Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in importing, manufacturing, assembling, marketing, and distributing branded consumer goods including consumer electronics, high-technology, small electrical appliances, white goods, liquor, and furniture. It also manufactures kitchenware and Telefunken. The company operates its business in geographic segments that include South Africa, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. The South African segment generates maximum revenue for the company.