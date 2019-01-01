QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Nuwellis Inc is a medical device company. Its solutions include Aquadex Smartflow System and RenalSense Clarity RMS. The Aquadex Smartflow System removes excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload who have not responded to medical management, including diuretics. Clarity RMS is a kidney monitoring system that continuously measures urine output and flow, automatically displaying real-time data to the medical staff.

Nuwellis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuwellis (NUWEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuwellis (OTC: NUWEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuwellis's (NUWEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuwellis.

Q

What is the target price for Nuwellis (NUWEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuwellis

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuwellis (NUWEW)?

A

The stock price for Nuwellis (OTC: NUWEW) is $0.05 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:09:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuwellis (NUWEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuwellis.

Q

When is Nuwellis (OTC:NUWEW) reporting earnings?

A

Nuwellis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuwellis (NUWEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuwellis.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuwellis (NUWEW) operate in?

A

Nuwellis is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTC.