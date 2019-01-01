QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 7:54AM

Analyst Ratings

Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (NUVCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (OTC: NUVCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting)'s (NUVCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting).

Q

What is the target price for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (NUVCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (OTC: NUVCF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting NUVCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.91% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (NUVCF)?

A

The stock price for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (OTC: NUVCF) is $123.4 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 19:57:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (NUVCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting).

Q

When is Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (OTC:NUVCF) reporting earnings?

A

Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (NUVCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting).

Q

What sector and industry does Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (NUVCF) operate in?

A

Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.