The latest price target for Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) ( OTC : NUVCF ) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 8, 2021 . The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting NUVCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.91 % downside ). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.