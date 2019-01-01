Nutroganics Inc focuses on acquiring and operating revenue-generating businesses in the healthy lifestyle space, primarily the nutritional supplement, and natural and organic food industries. These industries are highly susceptible to consumer demand, trends, and preferences. The company, through its subsidiary, produces, packages, and sells honey products. It sells its products to food manufacturers and national grocery chains under the Silverbow brand and private label brands. The group's business activity is principally conducted in the United States of America.