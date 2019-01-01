QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
New Source Energy Partners LP is engaged in the development and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties which are extended across the conventional resource reservoirs in east-central Oklahoma. In addition, it is also involved in the oilfield services which provides essential well site services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, including full-service blowout prevention installation, pressure testing services, including certain ancillary equipment necessary to perform such services, well testing and flowback services to companies in the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Source Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Source Energy (NUSPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Source Energy (OTCEM: NUSPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Source Energy's (NUSPQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Source Energy.

Q

What is the target price for New Source Energy (NUSPQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Source Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for New Source Energy (NUSPQ)?

A

The stock price for New Source Energy (OTCEM: NUSPQ) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 18:43:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Source Energy (NUSPQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Source Energy.

Q

When is New Source Energy (OTCEM:NUSPQ) reporting earnings?

A

New Source Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Source Energy (NUSPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Source Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does New Source Energy (NUSPQ) operate in?

A

New Source Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.