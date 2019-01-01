New Source Energy Partners LP is engaged in the development and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties which are extended across the conventional resource reservoirs in east-central Oklahoma. In addition, it is also involved in the oilfield services which provides essential well site services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, including full-service blowout prevention installation, pressure testing services, including certain ancillary equipment necessary to perform such services, well testing and flowback services to companies in the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.