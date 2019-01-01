QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.39/1.04%
52 Wk
31.34 - 44.64
Mkt Cap
21.9B
Payout Ratio
31.95
Open
-
P/E
38.05
EPS
30.23
Shares
589M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nomura Research Institute Ltd provides Consulting, Financial IT solutions, Industrial IT solutions and IT platform services. Its consulting service includes management and systems consulting. Financial IT solutions consists of securities, banking and insurance business. Industrial IT solutions cover distribution and healthcare business and manufacturing and service industries. IT platform services include IT infrastructure, System management and advanced information technology solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nomura Research Institute Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomura Research Institute (NURAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCPK: NURAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomura Research Institute's (NURAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nomura Research Institute.

Q

What is the target price for Nomura Research Institute (NURAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nomura Research Institute

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomura Research Institute (NURAF)?

A

The stock price for Nomura Research Institute (OTCPK: NURAF) is $37.25 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:02:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nomura Research Institute (NURAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Research Institute.

Q

When is Nomura Research Institute (OTCPK:NURAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nomura Research Institute does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nomura Research Institute (NURAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomura Research Institute.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomura Research Institute (NURAF) operate in?

A

Nomura Research Institute is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.