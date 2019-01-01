QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 5:15PM

Analyst Ratings

New Pacific Metals Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (OTC: NUPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Pacific Metals Corp's (NUPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Pacific Metals Corp.

Q

What is the target price for New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Pacific Metals Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF)?

A

The stock price for New Pacific Metals Corp (OTC: NUPMF) is $5.59 last updated Wed May 19 2021 19:55:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Pacific Metals Corp.

Q

When is New Pacific Metals Corp (OTC:NUPMF) reporting earnings?

A

New Pacific Metals Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Pacific Metals Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF) operate in?

A

New Pacific Metals Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.