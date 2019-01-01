QQQ
Range
0.95 - 0.95
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 4
Mkt Cap
248.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.95
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
261.2M
Outstanding
Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corp is a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company. The company is involved in the autism treatment industry and the treatment of diseases such as fragile X, ADHD, and PTSD. The firm's products are segregated into adult products, kids' products, and teen products.

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nunzia Pharmaceutical (NUNZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nunzia Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: NUNZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nunzia Pharmaceutical's (NUNZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nunzia Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Nunzia Pharmaceutical (NUNZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nunzia Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Nunzia Pharmaceutical (NUNZ)?

A

The stock price for Nunzia Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: NUNZ) is $0.95 last updated Today at 5:46:07 PM.

Q

Does Nunzia Pharmaceutical (NUNZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nunzia Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Nunzia Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:NUNZ) reporting earnings?

A

Nunzia Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nunzia Pharmaceutical (NUNZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nunzia Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Nunzia Pharmaceutical (NUNZ) operate in?

A

Nunzia Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.