NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious disease with a pipeline of immunotherapy indications based on proprietary, patented platform technology, Ii-Key. The company's lead immunotherapy product candidate is AE37, an Ii-Key-HER2 peptide vaccine for breast, prostate, and bladder cancer.