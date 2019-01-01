Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd offers advanced steering and driveline systems. The company's customers are well-known automakers like BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, and Toyota, as well as automakers in India, South America, and China. The business units are: electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, steering columns, driveline, and half shafts. The electric power steering includes columns, intermediate shaft, and steering gear, EPS motors, sensors, controllers, and assist mechanisms.