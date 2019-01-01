QQQ
Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd offers advanced steering and driveline systems. The company's customers are well-known automakers like BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, and Toyota, as well as automakers in India, South America, and China. The business units are: electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, steering columns, driveline, and half shafts. The electric power steering includes columns, intermediate shaft, and steering gear, EPS motors, sensors, controllers, and assist mechanisms.

Nexteer Automotive Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCPK: NTXVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexteer Automotive Group's (NTXVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexteer Automotive Group.

Q

What is the target price for Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexteer Automotive Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)?

A

The stock price for Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCPK: NTXVF) is $1.08 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:30:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexteer Automotive Group.

Q

When is Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCPK:NTXVF) reporting earnings?

A

Nexteer Automotive Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexteer Automotive Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) operate in?

A

Nexteer Automotive Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.