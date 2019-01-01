QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.53 - 5.2
Mkt Cap
14.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Natixis houses unlisted French banking giant BPCE Group's investment banking, asset management, insurance, and payments buisnesses. The bulk of its revenue is generated within France.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Natixis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natixis (NTXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natixis (OTCEM: NTXFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natixis's (NTXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natixis.

Q

What is the target price for Natixis (NTXFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Natixis (OTCEM: NTXFF) was reported by Barclays on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NTXFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Natixis (NTXFF)?

A

The stock price for Natixis (OTCEM: NTXFF) is $4.56 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 16:15:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natixis (NTXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natixis.

Q

When is Natixis (OTCEM:NTXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Natixis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Natixis (NTXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natixis.

Q

What sector and industry does Natixis (NTXFF) operate in?

A

Natixis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.