Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/103.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.57 - 5.44
Mkt Cap
752.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
147.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Neo Lithium Corp is engaged in the business of exploration operations. Its principal business activities are the exploration and development of resource properties. Its project includes the 3Q project. It operates its business in the countries like Canada and Argentina, however, most of the revenue is generated from Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Neo Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neo Lithium (NTTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neo Lithium (OTC: NTTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neo Lithium's (NTTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neo Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Neo Lithium (NTTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neo Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Neo Lithium (NTTHF)?

A

The stock price for Neo Lithium (OTC: NTTHF) is $5.1004 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neo Lithium (NTTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neo Lithium.

Q

When is Neo Lithium (OTC:NTTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Neo Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neo Lithium (NTTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neo Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Neo Lithium (NTTHF) operate in?

A

Neo Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.