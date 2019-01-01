QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:32AM
Nanotech Security Corp manufactures and markets nano-optic products that have brand protection and enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and the pharmaceutical industry. The company provides security foils, threads, and stripes for banknotes and Government ID; and security foils, security labels, IoT solutions for Licensing and brand protection markets. It's brand protection products help authenticate genuine products while adding impactful design options that are extremely difficult to replicate. Its products include KolourOptik, M², LumaChrome, Livepotrait, Livelogo, and others.

Nanotech Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanotech Security (NTSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanotech Security (OTC: NTSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanotech Security's (NTSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanotech Security.

Q

What is the target price for Nanotech Security (NTSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanotech Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanotech Security (NTSFF)?

A

The stock price for Nanotech Security (OTC: NTSFF) is $0.9834 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 16:46:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nanotech Security (NTSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanotech Security.

Q

When is Nanotech Security (OTC:NTSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nanotech Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanotech Security (NTSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanotech Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanotech Security (NTSFF) operate in?

A

Nanotech Security is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.