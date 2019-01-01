Nanotech Security Corp manufactures and markets nano-optic products that have brand protection and enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and the pharmaceutical industry. The company provides security foils, threads, and stripes for banknotes and Government ID; and security foils, security labels, IoT solutions for Licensing and brand protection markets. It's brand protection products help authenticate genuine products while adding impactful design options that are extremely difficult to replicate. Its products include KolourOptik, M², LumaChrome, Livepotrait, Livelogo, and others.