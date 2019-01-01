QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Notox Technologies Corp is a development stage company. It principally engages in developing and commercializing home mist tanning system. Under the Tropic Spa system, the company along with its subsidiaries aims at providing a full-body application and eliminates the harmful health effects associated with tanning beds. It mainly offers an application unit, a tanning kit, and a pre-tan kit.

Notox Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Notox Technologies (NTOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Notox Technologies (OTCEM: NTOX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Notox Technologies's (NTOX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Notox Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Notox Technologies (NTOX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Notox Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Notox Technologies (NTOX)?

A

The stock price for Notox Technologies (OTCEM: NTOX) is $0.1 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 19:48:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Notox Technologies (NTOX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Notox Technologies.

Q

When is Notox Technologies (OTCEM:NTOX) reporting earnings?

A

Notox Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Notox Technologies (NTOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Notox Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Notox Technologies (NTOX) operate in?

A

Notox Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.