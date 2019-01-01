|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NetMed (OTCEM: NTME) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NetMed.
There is no analysis for NetMed
The stock price for NetMed (OTCEM: NTME) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 18:45:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for NetMed.
NetMed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NetMed.
NetMed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.