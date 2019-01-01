QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Notify Technology Corp is an independent software vendor focused on providing secure, wireless synchronization of email and personal information management across wireless devices and email collaboration suites. The company's products include NotifyRDS, NotifySCM, NotifyMDM, NotifySync and NotifyLink.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Notify Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Notify Technology (NTFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Notify Technology (OTCEM: NTFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Notify Technology's (NTFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Notify Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Notify Technology (NTFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Notify Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Notify Technology (NTFY)?

A

The stock price for Notify Technology (OTCEM: NTFY) is $1 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 19:34:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Notify Technology (NTFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Notify Technology.

Q

When is Notify Technology (OTCEM:NTFY) reporting earnings?

A

Notify Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Notify Technology (NTFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Notify Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Notify Technology (NTFY) operate in?

A

Notify Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.