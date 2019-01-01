QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Nantai International Inc, formerly Mon Space Net Inc is an investment company planning to acquire companies that provide schools and educational services in China.

Nantai Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nantai Intl (NTAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nantai Intl (OTCPK: NTAI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nantai Intl's (NTAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nantai Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Nantai Intl (NTAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nantai Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Nantai Intl (NTAI)?

A

The stock price for Nantai Intl (OTCPK: NTAI) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nantai Intl (NTAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nantai Intl.

Q

When is Nantai Intl (OTCPK:NTAI) reporting earnings?

A

Nantai Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nantai Intl (NTAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nantai Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Nantai Intl (NTAI) operate in?

A

Nantai Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.