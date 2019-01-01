Nitro Software Ltd is a document productivity company. It helps organizations of all sizes eliminate paper, accelerate business processes, and drive digital transformation by providing PDF productivity and eSigning for all in a single, affordable solution. The company's products include Nitro Pro consisting of PDF creator, PDF editor, PDF converter, Merge PDF, PDF annotator, Protect PDF, among others, Nitro Cloud consisting of electronic signatures, collaboration, and Nitro Analytics. The company reports in two segments that are Subscription and Perpetual, maintenance and support, out of which the majority of revenue comes from Perpetual, maintenance and support segment.