There is no Press for this Ticker
Nitro Software Ltd is a document productivity company. It helps organizations of all sizes eliminate paper, accelerate business processes, and drive digital transformation by providing PDF productivity and eSigning for all in a single, affordable solution. The company's products include Nitro Pro consisting of PDF creator, PDF editor, PDF converter, Merge PDF, PDF annotator, Protect PDF, among others, Nitro Cloud consisting of electronic signatures, collaboration, and Nitro Analytics. The company reports in two segments that are Subscription and Perpetual, maintenance and support, out of which the majority of revenue comes from Perpetual, maintenance and support segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nitro Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nitro Software (NSWEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nitro Software (OTCPK: NSWEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nitro Software's (NSWEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nitro Software.

Q

What is the target price for Nitro Software (NSWEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nitro Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Nitro Software (NSWEF)?

A

The stock price for Nitro Software (OTCPK: NSWEF) is $2.43 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:40:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nitro Software (NSWEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nitro Software.

Q

When is Nitro Software (OTCPK:NSWEF) reporting earnings?

A

Nitro Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nitro Software (NSWEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nitro Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Nitro Software (NSWEF) operate in?

A

Nitro Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.