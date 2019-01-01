Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is engaged in the production, development, and exploration of oil and gas in Kazakhstan. It provides the market with crude oil, stabilized liquid condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Most of the company production is derived from licensed assets in the pre-Caspian basin that can be found in western Kazakhstan. In addition to handling the production of its oil assets, Nostrum handles marketing and transportation. It has a network of pipelines and terminals that help ship products to a variety of end markets. Its client base includes a host of international customers.