Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.27 - 22.29
Mkt Cap
66.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
37.6
Shares
3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NOVATEK PJSC, or simply Novatek, is a Russian-based exploration and production company that acquires, explores for, produces, processes, and markets oil and gas. While the company is mostly focused on natural gas production, it also has exposure to oil. Its exploration and production takes place in a variety of fields in central Russia. The natural gas is then processed and sold. Novatek also sells liquid hydrocarbons such as petroleum products, light hydrocarbons, LPG, and crude oil. The majority of its natural gas is sold in Russia, while the liquid hydrocarbons are sold in Russia and internationally, including China, Europe, and the United States.

NOVATEK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOVATEK (NSTKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOVATEK (OTCPK: NSTKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOVATEK's (NSTKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NOVATEK.

Q

What is the target price for NOVATEK (NSTKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NOVATEK

Q

Current Stock Price for NOVATEK (NSTKF)?

A

The stock price for NOVATEK (OTCPK: NSTKF) is $22.2911 last updated Thu Jul 01 2021 15:28:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NOVATEK (NSTKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NOVATEK.

Q

When is NOVATEK (OTCPK:NSTKF) reporting earnings?

A

NOVATEK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NOVATEK (NSTKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOVATEK.

Q

What sector and industry does NOVATEK (NSTKF) operate in?

A

NOVATEK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.