QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NSRXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (OTC: NSRXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares's (NSRXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NSRXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NSRXD)?

A

The stock price for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (OTC: NSRXD) is $7.75 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 19:43:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NSRXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares.

Q

When is Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (OTC:NSRXD) reporting earnings?

A

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NSRXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NSRXD) operate in?

A

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.