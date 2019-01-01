Nomad Royalty Co Ltd is a royalty mining company. The company purchases rights to a certain percentage of thegoldor silver producedfrom a mine, typically for the life of the mine. It generates revenues from Gold Streams, Silver Streams, Royalties, and Gold Prepay loans. The portfolio includes Woodlawn property, Blyvoor property, Gualcamayo property, Suruca property, and other properties. Its geographical segments are North America, South America, Africa, and Australia.