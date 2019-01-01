QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. The products of the company are the CGuard carotid Embolic Prevention System (CGuard EPS) and the MGuard Prime Embolic Protection System (MGuard Prime EPS). It generates the majority of the revenue from the sales of CGuard EPS which combines MicroNet and a self-expandable nitinol stent in a single device for use in carotid artery applications. The group operates in Germany, Italy, Belarus, Brazil, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InspireMD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InspireMD (NSPRZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InspireMD (NASDAQ: NSPRZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InspireMD's (NSPRZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for InspireMD (NSPRZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InspireMD

Q

Current Stock Price for InspireMD (NSPRZ)?

A

The stock price for InspireMD (NASDAQ: NSPRZ) is $0.0311 last updated Today at 8:01:19 PM.

Q

Does InspireMD (NSPRZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InspireMD.

Q

When is InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPRZ) reporting earnings?

A

InspireMD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InspireMD (NSPRZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InspireMD.

Q

What sector and industry does InspireMD (NSPRZ) operate in?

A

InspireMD is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.