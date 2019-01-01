QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
9 Spokes International Ltd is engaged in developing, commercializing, operating and maintaining 9 Spokes Platform. Its 9 Spokes Platform is a cloud services brokerage that offers an online marketplace platform for third-party business software applications. The platform targets on small medium enterprises and incorporates a dashboard, which takes data from third-party services and among other things, provides a graphical snapshot of the status of that business. It also develops and licenses bespoke versions of the platform for third-party channels, which provides the features of the platform and store to channel customers. It makes the 9 Spokes platform directly available to customers through 9 Spokes Direct. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through New Zealand.

9 Spokes International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 9 Spokes International (NSPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 9 Spokes International (OTCPK: NSPKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 9 Spokes International's (NSPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 9 Spokes International.

Q

What is the target price for 9 Spokes International (NSPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 9 Spokes International

Q

Current Stock Price for 9 Spokes International (NSPKF)?

A

The stock price for 9 Spokes International (OTCPK: NSPKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 9 Spokes International (NSPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 9 Spokes International.

Q

When is 9 Spokes International (OTCPK:NSPKF) reporting earnings?

A

9 Spokes International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 9 Spokes International (NSPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 9 Spokes International.

Q

What sector and industry does 9 Spokes International (NSPKF) operate in?

A

9 Spokes International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.