9 Spokes International Ltd is engaged in developing, commercializing, operating and maintaining 9 Spokes Platform. Its 9 Spokes Platform is a cloud services brokerage that offers an online marketplace platform for third-party business software applications. The platform targets on small medium enterprises and incorporates a dashboard, which takes data from third-party services and among other things, provides a graphical snapshot of the status of that business. It also develops and licenses bespoke versions of the platform for third-party channels, which provides the features of the platform and store to channel customers. It makes the 9 Spokes platform directly available to customers through 9 Spokes Direct. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through New Zealand.