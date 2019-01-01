Nissan Shatai Co Ltd is a Japanese automobile and automobile parts manufacturing firm. The company is organized into four segments which include Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Microbuses, and Vehicle Parts. It primarily provides cars, specially equipped vehicles, pick-up trucks and micro bus. It markets its products under the brand Nissan with a variety of models to serve specific customer requirements. The firm generates the majority of its revenues from the sale of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles in the international markets.