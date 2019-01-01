QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.00%
52 Wk
5.83 - 7.7
Mkt Cap
883.6M
Payout Ratio
1111.11
Open
-
P/E
587.2
EPS
-21.52
Shares
135.5M
Outstanding
Nissan Shatai Co Ltd is a Japanese automobile and automobile parts manufacturing firm. The company is organized into four segments which include Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Microbuses, and Vehicle Parts. It primarily provides cars, specially equipped vehicles, pick-up trucks and micro bus. It markets its products under the brand Nissan with a variety of models to serve specific customer requirements. The firm generates the majority of its revenues from the sale of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles in the international markets.

Nissan Shatai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nissan Shatai (NSNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nissan Shatai (OTCPK: NSNHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nissan Shatai's (NSNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nissan Shatai.

Q

What is the target price for Nissan Shatai (NSNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nissan Shatai

Q

Current Stock Price for Nissan Shatai (NSNHF)?

A

The stock price for Nissan Shatai (OTCPK: NSNHF) is $6.523 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 17:11:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nissan Shatai (NSNHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nissan Shatai.

Q

When is Nissan Shatai (OTCPK:NSNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Nissan Shatai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nissan Shatai (NSNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nissan Shatai.

Q

What sector and industry does Nissan Shatai (NSNHF) operate in?

A

Nissan Shatai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.