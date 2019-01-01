Northern Sphere Mining Corp is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has a project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions. The company's mineral properties include Nye County, Nevada; Arizona, and Scadding. The USA segment is responsible for exploration activities in the United States while the Canadian segment manages corporate head office activities and is responsible for the Canadian mineral exploration activities.