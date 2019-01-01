Enssolutions Group Inc is a Canadian company which manufactures, distributes and applies organic liquid pine rosin emulsion to meet the industrial and commercial need. The company offers dust control and stabilization solutions for the mining industry; granular sealing of road shoulders, stabilization of granular base materials prior to surface treatment, stockpile sealing to public infrastructure projects; pine rosin emulsion and road sealing for construction projects, solar site stabilization, and coal stockpile sealing. The company markets its emulsion solution as a TOP in the US and Entac in Canada to a wide variety of industrial, agricultural and commercial markets. The company earns the majority of the revenue from Canada.