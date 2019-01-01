QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
3.9M/53K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
291.7M
Outstanding
Northern Shield Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties. The company conducts the majority of its exploration in northern Ontario and Quebec. Its principal projects include Huckleberry property, Sequoi property, and Idefix property. It also holds an interest in Root & Cellar, Shot Rock, Five Islands properties.

Northern Shield Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Shield Resources (NSHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Shield Resources (OTCPK: NSHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northern Shield Resources's (NSHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Shield Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Shield Resources (NSHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Shield Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Shield Resources (NSHRF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Shield Resources (OTCPK: NSHRF) is $0.015 last updated Today at 5:40:04 PM.

Q

Does Northern Shield Resources (NSHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Shield Resources.

Q

When is Northern Shield Resources (OTCPK:NSHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Shield Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Shield Resources (NSHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Shield Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Shield Resources (NSHRF) operate in?

A

Northern Shield Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.