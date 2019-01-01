QQQ
Northstar Gold Corp is engaged in exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The company's projects include Boston Creek - Miller Project, Bryce Project, Temagami-Milestone and Rosegrove.

Northstar Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northstar Gold (NSGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northstar Gold (OTCQB: NSGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northstar Gold's (NSGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northstar Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Northstar Gold (NSGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northstar Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Northstar Gold (NSGCF)?

A

The stock price for Northstar Gold (OTCQB: NSGCF) is $0.1399 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:21:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northstar Gold (NSGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northstar Gold.

Q

When is Northstar Gold (OTCQB:NSGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Northstar Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northstar Gold (NSGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northstar Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Northstar Gold (NSGCF) operate in?

A

Northstar Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.