Nisshin Seifun Group Inc is a Japanese holding company with the following brands under its umbrella: Nisshin Flour Milling, Nisshin Foods, Nisshin Pharma, Nisshin Petfood, Nisshin Engineering, Oriental Yeast, NBC Meshtec, and Initio Foods. Nisshin Flour Milling supplies basic food materials (wheat flour, wheat bran, rye) for manufacturing use. Nisshin Foods offers frozen foods and chilled foods. These two businesses are the core operations. Nisshin Pharma produces active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical products. Nisshin Petfood offers pet food. Nisshin Engineering designs and offers management of manufacturing and processing facilities for food-related ingredients and sells powder-processing-related equipment.