Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.35/2.61%
52 Wk
13.45 - 17.23
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
52.5
Open
-
P/E
21.97
EPS
27.72
Shares
297.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nisshin Seifun Group Inc is a Japanese holding company with the following brands under its umbrella: Nisshin Flour Milling, Nisshin Foods, Nisshin Pharma, Nisshin Petfood, Nisshin Engineering, Oriental Yeast, NBC Meshtec, and Initio Foods. Nisshin Flour Milling supplies basic food materials (wheat flour, wheat bran, rye) for manufacturing use. Nisshin Foods offers frozen foods and chilled foods. These two businesses are the core operations. Nisshin Pharma produces active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical products. Nisshin Petfood offers pet food. Nisshin Engineering designs and offers management of manufacturing and processing facilities for food-related ingredients and sells powder-processing-related equipment.

Nisshin Seifun Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nisshin Seifun Group (NSFMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nisshin Seifun Group (OTCPK: NSFMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nisshin Seifun Group's (NSFMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nisshin Seifun Group.

Q

What is the target price for Nisshin Seifun Group (NSFMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nisshin Seifun Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Nisshin Seifun Group (NSFMF)?

A

The stock price for Nisshin Seifun Group (OTCPK: NSFMF) is $13.45 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nisshin Seifun Group (NSFMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nisshin Seifun Group.

Q

When is Nisshin Seifun Group (OTCPK:NSFMF) reporting earnings?

A

Nisshin Seifun Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nisshin Seifun Group (NSFMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nisshin Seifun Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Nisshin Seifun Group (NSFMF) operate in?

A

Nisshin Seifun Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.