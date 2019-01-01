QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Northern Star Financial Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial and retail banking services through its operating subsidiary, Northern Star Bank. The bank serves customers and borrowers located primarily in Mankato, Minnesota.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Star Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Star Financial (NSBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Star Financial (OTCEM: NSBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Star Financial's (NSBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Star Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Star Financial (NSBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Star Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Star Financial (NSBK)?

A

The stock price for Northern Star Financial (OTCEM: NSBK) is $0.005 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 19:16:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Star Financial (NSBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Star Financial.

Q

When is Northern Star Financial (OTCEM:NSBK) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Star Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Star Financial (NSBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Star Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Star Financial (NSBK) operate in?

A

Northern Star Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.