Nissan Motor Co
(OTCPK:NSANY)
$7.69
-0.18[-2.29%]
At close: Sep 2
$8.54
0.8500[11.05%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low7.66 - 7.8752 Week High/Low7.24 - 11.35Open / Close7.7 / 7.69Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.56.1K / 84.2KMkt Cap15.1BP/E14.4350d Avg. Price7.72
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS24.08Total Float-

Nissan Motor Co Stock (OTC:NSANY), Key Statistics

Nissan Motor Co Stock (OTC: NSANY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
14.15
Forward P/E
10.12
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.55
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.68
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.25
Price / Book (mrq)
0.43
Price / EBITDA
2.05
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.64
Earnings Yield
7.07%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.89
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.96
Tangible Book value per share
17.47
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.5T
Total Assets
16.9T
Total Liabilities
11.5T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.59
Gross Margin
15.92%
Net Margin
2.2%
EBIT Margin
5.64%
EBITDA Margin
13.32%
Operating Margin
3.04%