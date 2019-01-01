ñol

National Storage
(NYSE:NSA)
$50.77
-0.52[-1.01%]
At close: Sep 2
$50.78
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low50.72 - 52.0752 Week High/Low45.13 - 69.75Open / Close51.58 / 50.78Float / Outstanding59.9M / 91.8M
Vol / Avg.699.9K / 919.2KMkt Cap4.7BP/E50.2850d Avg. Price52.78
Div / Yield2.2/4.29%Payout Ratio187.25EPS0.24Total Float59.9M

National Storage Stock (NYSE:NSA), Dividends

National Storage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Storage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.38%

Annual Dividend

$2.2

Last Dividend

Jun 15

Next Dividend

Sep 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

National Storage Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Storage (NSA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on August 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own National Storage (NSA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for National Storage ($NSA) will be on September 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of National Storage (NSA) shares by September 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next National Storage (NSA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for National Storage (NSA) will be on September 14, 2022 and will be $0.55

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Storage (NYSE:NSA)?
A

The most current yield for National Storage (NSA) is 4.03% and is payable next on September 30, 2022

