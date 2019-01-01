National Storage Stock (NYSE:NSA), Dividends

|Day High/Low50.72 - 52.07
|52 Week High/Low45.13 - 69.75
|Open / Close51.58 / 50.78
|Float / Outstanding59.9M / 91.8M
|Vol / Avg.699.9K / 919.2K
|Mkt Cap4.7B
|P/E50.28
|50d Avg. Price52.78
|Div / Yield2.2/4.29%
|Payout Ratio187.25
|EPS0.24
|Total Float59.9M
National Storage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Storage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Target’s next dividend was announced on August 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2022.
The next dividend payout for National Storage ($NSA) will be on September 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of National Storage (NSA) shares by September 15, 2022
The next dividend for National Storage (NSA) will be on September 14, 2022 and will be $0.55
The most current yield for National Storage (NSA) is 4.03% and is payable next on September 30, 2022
