NuStar Energy
(NYSE:NS)
$15.95
0.38[2.44%]
At close: Sep 2
$15.95
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.57 - 16.0752 Week High/Low12.84 - 18.05Open / Close15.8 / 15.95Float / Outstanding71.4M / 110.3M
Vol / Avg.383.5K / 563.2KMkt Cap1.8BP/E-50d Avg. Price14.94
Div / Yield1.6/10.28%Payout Ratio-EPS0.2Total Float71.4M

NuStar Energy Stock (NYSE:NS), Key Statistics

NuStar Energy Stock (NYSE: NS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
112.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.05
Price / Book (mrq)
1.12
Price / EBITDA
3.7
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.32
Earnings Yield
-8.21%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.56
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.24
Tangible Book value per share
2.74
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.5B
Total Assets
5B
Total Liabilities
3.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.07
Gross Margin
32.27%
Net Margin
5.19%
EBIT Margin
25.82%
EBITDA Margin
40.71%
Operating Margin
25.35%